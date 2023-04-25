News

Terrorists Kill Six In Plateau Communities

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

At least six people were reportedly shot dead by gangsters in the Barkin- Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State on Sunday. Sources said the motorbike-riding hoodlums opened fire on innocent residents and destroyed their property.

Spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders-Association Rwang Tengwong said four people were killed in Heipan communities in the Barkin- Ladi LGA. According to him, two people were killed in Wereng and one in Kwi villages in the Riyom LGA.

Spokesman for the Military Task Force Captain Oya James confirmed the killing of two people in Jos South on Monday. He said: “For the issue in the Kuru community, the Commander immediately deployed officers there when we learnt of the attack.

But unfortunately, one person was already shot dead before we got there yesterday (Sunday). “But this morning the Commander told me that another corpse was discovered in the community.

We don’t know those who carried out the attacks but from what we gathered, the suspects did not enter the community; it was like they shot at people while they were passing through the community which led to the death of the victims.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

DSS: Security is collective responsibility

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Regina Otokoa, Abuja

…as EFCC, Pantami, others bag security awards The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the citizens on the need to take ownership of the fight against insurgency and others, saying security remained a collective resoonsibility.of all lovers of peace. Director General of the State Service (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the position at […]
News

Herdsmen menace: Arm Amotekun to work with local hunters, vigilantes, Farounbi tells S’West

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Worried by the incessant violent attacks and killings of innocent persons across many states in the South West, Coalition of Yoruba Liberation Groups (Apaapo Egbe Ajijagbara Yoruba) led by Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, has charged state governors in the region to fortify their Amotekun Security outfits by allowing them to work in synergy with local hunters […]
2023 Elections News

#ElectionResults2023: Ifeanyi Ubah Wins Anambra South Senatorial District

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) as the winner of Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Leave a Comment