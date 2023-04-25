Terrorists Kill Six In Plateau Communities

At least six people were reportedly shot dead by gangsters in the Barkin- Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State on Sunday. Sources said the motorbike-riding hoodlums opened fire on innocent residents and destroyed their property.

Spokesman for the Berom Youth Moulders-Association Rwang Tengwong said four people were killed in Heipan communities in the Barkin- Ladi LGA. According to him, two people were killed in Wereng and one in Kwi villages in the Riyom LGA.

Spokesman for the Military Task Force Captain Oya James confirmed the killing of two people in Jos South on Monday. He said: “For the issue in the Kuru community, the Commander immediately deployed officers there when we learnt of the attack.

But unfortunately, one person was already shot dead before we got there yesterday (Sunday). “But this morning the Commander told me that another corpse was discovered in the community.

We don’t know those who carried out the attacks but from what we gathered, the suspects did not enter the community; it was like they shot at people while they were passing through the community which led to the death of the victims.