Terrorists kill six, injure six others in Katsina village

No fewer than six people were killed on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists attacked Ruwangodiya village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The terrorists also injured six other persons during the incident, which happened around 1:30 pm.

The residents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, further said that the terrorists were in the town to rustle domestic animals.

Katsina Police Command spokesman SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident when contacted.

He said: “The incident is true. The terrorists struck around 1.30 p.m. and killed six people while six were injured.

“Those injured have been evacuated to hospitals for treatment. Our operatives are already on ground there.”

 

