Terrorists’ murder abducted Catholic priest in Kaduna

Days after two Catholic priests were abducted in Kaduna state, one of them has been killed.

The priests, Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum and Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleopas, were abducted together from their Parish, however, the body of Father Mark Chietnum has been discovered.

The Reverend fathers were abducted from their rectory, Christ the King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna.

A statement by the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan and signed by Rev. Fr Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, said while Chietnum was killed, Cleopas escaped from the kidnappers’ den.

He also said the decomposing body of the priest was discovered on Tuesday.

The victim was believed to have been murdered on the same day he was abducted.

Before his demise Father Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the coordinating CAN Chairman, Southern Kaduna.

The statement said: “As we solicit for prayer for the repose of our dear brother and Priest and God’s consolation to his immediate family, we wish to call on all and sundry to refrain from taking the law into their hands. The Diocese declared a two day mourning for peaceful repose of his soul.”

The statement further said his burial is scheduled for 10am on Thursday at the Cathedral of St. Peter Kafanchan in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...