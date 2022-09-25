Terrorists open fire on APC Chieftains, Abduct 2 in Kaduna

Terrorists have opened fire on the entourage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in Kaduna and abducted two persons.

The attack took place at Tashar Icce village along the busy Kaduna-Kachia highway in the Southern part of Kaduna State.

The convoy attacked by the terrorists consists of APC members and party leaders who accompanied Kaduna APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani to Kafanchan for a political engagement on Thursday.

One of the victims, Ahmed Maiyaki, while thanking God for his survival, said their vehicles were attacked by the bandits somewhere around Kajuru while returning from Kafanchan after interfacing with leaders in the Southern part of the state.

He said some of those injured in the unfortunate attack were receiving treatment at 44 Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna metropolis.

Also a relative of a victim, Ben Maigari, said the bandits were yet to contact the family following the abduction of some of the politicians.

He said the bandits blocked the road and opened fire on the entourage and other moving vehicles. “My brother, Reuben, was abducted alongside Madaki because they were in the same vehicle.”

The Kaduna State Government and the state police command were yet to react to the attack.

