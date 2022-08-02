Top Stories

Terrorists release five more abducted Kaduna train attack victims

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Five hostages who were taken on March 28 aboard an Abuja-Kaduna train have been freed by terrorists.

The security agencies and the Federal Government are yet to confirm the development, but a member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu told Channels Television that the victims were released on Tuesday, August 2nd.

He gave the names of the five released hostages as names of the five victims as Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, who is medical at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Mamu who said that he played a  prominent role in the release of the train victims, stated he has backed out due to threats to his life, personal integrity and lack of support from the Federal Government.

So far, 27 victims have regained their freedom. With the release of the five victims, the number of those still in captivity now remains at 35.

It is however not clear if any money was paid to the terrorists to release their abducted victims.

Gunmen had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers, a situation that called for serious concern about the safety of the nation’s trains.

Their release is coming a few days after three other victims the abducted Kaduna-bound train was freed by the terrorists.

The victims, who consist of two males and a female, secured their freedom around 11 am on July 25, bringing succour to their respective families.

Channels Television learnt that they were released by the terrorists at a location inside the forest along the Kaduna – Abuja highway.  From there, they were picked up by their relatives.

Worried about the situation, the Nigeria Railway Corporation temporarily suspended activities, with President Muhammadu Buhari directing security agencies to rescue the victims.

Just last week, the terrorists released a viral video where they were seen flogging their hostages. They also threatened to abduct President Buhari and Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The presidency reacted to the threat hours after, accusing the insurgents of using propaganda to compel the government to yield to their demands.

In a statement, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said security forces are not helpless in stemming the tide of insecurity confronting the country.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Shehu said President Muhammadu Buhari has been supporting security agencies by boosting their morale and providing the needed equipment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Afenifere threatens 2023 polls, insists on restructuring

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

We’re not anarchists, we’re not secessionists, we are democrats. We recognise there’s a democratically elected President in Aso Rock , says 93-year-old Adebanjo Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has given conditions for South West’s participation in the 2023 poll. Acting leader of the group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, said yesterday at a press conference in Lagos that […]
News Top Stories

Nimet Forecast: FCTA places divers, rescuers on red alert over expected flooding

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, ABUJA

Following the recent disturbing impactbased flooding forecast issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has mobilised divers, rescuers and other emergency volunteers in all the communities and areas prone to flash-flooding. FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said, yesterday, that it was worrisome that Abuja was among the cities, and […]
News Top Stories

APC Caretaker: Buhari’s absence may stall zoning

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

…says alleged zoning mere speculation The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary/ Convention Planning Committee has said that it cannot zone the party offices and positions in government without President Muhamadu Buhari’s presence. The party, which stated this yesterday in reaction to the zoning of party offices and government positions, distanced itself from alleged zoning […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica