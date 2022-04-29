News

Terrorists release kidnapped train victim’s newborn baby picture

It was more of agony than joy as the terrorists that kidnapped passengers of the AK9 Abuja-Kaduna bound train once again released the picture of the newly born girl delivered by one of the pregnant women taken hostage. The mother of the baby was said to be eightmonth pregnant before she and 62 others were abducted by the terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

Of the 63 abducted passengers of the ill-fated train who are still in captivity, only the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, regained his freedom after he was alleged to have paid N100 million ransom. Meanwhile, almost one month after the abduction, one of the two pregnant women among those abasducted by the terrorists, was delivered of a baby girl. The terrorists believed to be Ansaru, a breakaway of the Boko Haram sect, it was learnt, released the picture of the baby girl on Wednesday night. This came two days after the woman was delivered of the baby girl, according to a family source, who declined to speak to journalists on the matter

 

