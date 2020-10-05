Terrorists’ sponsors won’t see 2021, says Adeboye

Renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors in the country will not see the New Year (2021). Adeboye made the declaration during the monthly Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace Church, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

The clergy said: “The people who have been terrorising our nation, by whatever names they may be called, it’s not even really the boys that are carrying about AK-47 and other things that are the culprits, it’s really those buying these weapons for them. “I am standing on this altar today to decree in the name that is above all other names that every terrorist and their sponsors in Nigeria will not see the New Year.

” Nigeria has, in the last 10 years, been waging war against Boko Haram terrorists in the North-East with over two million people displaced, tens of thousands killed and many more abducted and injured.

The General Overseer had, at the weekend at the 60th Independence Day Celebration Symposium organised by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute, added his voice to the growing clamour for restructuring of the country, warning of a heightened danger of breakup if the country’s leaders fail to reform.

Praying that the country’s stagnation must come to an end, Adeboye lamented the decrepit state of roads in the country, saying that some of the roads are non-existence in the first place, talk more of being said to be bad.

He said: “I travel extensively by road within the country where possible and when I travel by road, I can understand what somebody said that the roads in Nigeria are not very bad. It is a true statement because the roads are not very bad, some of the roads don’t exist anymore.

“It means that it is only the roads that exist that we can say are not very bad. I have travelled within towns, the distance that I used to cover in less than 15 minutes, it now takes an hour. Our stagnation must come to an end.” Recall that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr

Fashola (SAN), had, during a chat last year with newsmen after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, said reports on the poor state of the country’s roads were mere hypes, insisting that Nigerian roads were not that bad as often portrayed.

“The roads are not as bad as they are often portrayed. I know that this is going to be your headline, but the roads are not that bad,” Fashola told State House correspondents.

Adeboye who took his reading from the book of Psalms 68, verses 1 to 4, further stated at the thanksgiving service that God has given Nigeria victory over the COVID-19 scourge. Likening some foreign nations and actors to wolves in sheep’s clothing, he prayed that those pretending to be friends of Nigeria, but aiming to enslave the country, will be dealt with by God.

“Many times when people don’t have the understanding of some of these so-called nations that they say they are befriending nation; some of them are not your friend. They want to hug you to death. “They want you to come and borrow money and they want you to borrow so much such that you will never be able to repay. They keep on saying come and borrow money, don’t worry, we are your friend.

“The Bible makes it clear, the borrower will be the servant of the lender. Some of these people pretending to be your friend, they manufacture guns and bullets and they rejoice when you have problems so that you can come and buy guns and bullets to kill your own people,” he said. He noted further that “a lion represents chokers.

There are quite a few of them in our nation, those wanting to choke this nation to death and we read about some of them in the newspapers. “The monies that are meant for the improvement of this nation, they swallow it. They see the hungry and they couldn’t care less. They want to choke the country to death, but God will arise.”

