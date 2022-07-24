Terrorists threaten to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai, flog abducted train passengers

The terrorists that abducted the Abuja-Kaduna bound train passengers almost four months ago, have released another video where they were seen flogging the remaining victims still in their custody.

The terrorists have also vowed to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and bring them to their enclave.

The terrorists had attacked the 6pm Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing at least nine persons and abducting no fewer than 61 other passengers.

In the video the male victims were seen been flogged by the terrorists and crying.

One of the victims pleaded with the international community and the United Nations to come to their aid and rescue them since according to him, the Federal Government was not showing enough interest in securing their release from captivity.

The victim, a male, said the terrorists ordinarily did not plan to keep them hostage for more than a week after the abduction, but for the inability of the Federal Government to pay their ransom.

The terrorists have also vowed to kill and sell of the remaining victims if the Federal Government failed to accede to their demands.

One of the terrorists in the video on his part vowed to abduct Buhari and El-Rufai and other prominent Nigerians and also destabilise the country if their demands were not met.

