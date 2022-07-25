News Top Stories

Terrorists threaten to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai, top govt officials

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, KADUNA Comment(0)

The activities of terrorist groups operating in Nigeria assumed a new dimension at the weekend as the masterminds of the bloody hijack, killing and abduction of passengers on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train four months ago, have released another video, threatening to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State.

 

The dare devil terrorist group had attacked the 6pm Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing at least nine persons and abducting  no fewer than 61 passengers.

They have however been releasing their captives in batches after their families had parted with huge sums of money as ransom. In their latest video currently trending on the social media, one of them, who appears to be the leader of the group, vowed that apart from President Buhari and el-Rufai, they were prepared to abduct other high profile governmentofficialsandtake them to their enclave unless the Federal Government met their terms and conditions. In the same video, the terrorists could be seen flogging some of the male victims who were also seen crying for help.

Oneof thevictimspleaded with the United Nations and the International Community to come to their aid and rescue them since, according to him, the Federal Government was not showing enough interest in securing their release from captivity.

The victim a male said the terrorists ordinarily did not plantokeepthemhostagefor morethanaweekaftertheabduction, but for the inability of the Federal Government to pay up the ransom. The terrorists have also vowed to kill and sell off the remaining victims if the federal government failed to accede to their demands.

Oneof theterroristsinthe video on his part vowed to abduct other prominent Nigerians and also destabilise the country if their demands were not met. The terrorists said: “This  is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senatorsand governorswillcome before us.

These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past. “Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining.

By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.” The terrorists had recently, set free a batch of eleven persons at one time and subsequently, another batch of seven captives were also released.

The negotiations for the release of the 18 victims were made possible by a Kadunabasedpublisher, Tukur  Mamu, who doubles as media consultant to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the controversial advocate of amnesty for bandits and terrorists in the country. New Telegraph would recall that the latest threats came barely three weeks after the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Dutsinma, Katsina State.

The convoy which was anadvanceteamof thepresident was attacked on its way to Buhari’s hometown of Daura ahead of the last Sallah festival.

 

The attack on the convoy occurred same daywhenthe Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a group linked to the train hijackers, invadedKujePrisoninAbuja and set free over 800 inmates, including sixty four (64) members of Boko Haram who were in detention at the facility.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bayelsa community leaders blame SPDC for raging crisis

Posted on Author OLA JAMES WARRI

Leaders of Aghoro 11 community, Iduwini Kingdom Bayelsa State have linked the present crisis rocking the community to the divide and rule tactics of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and activities of few leaders of the community.   Speaking with journalists recently, the newly elected Chairman, Comrade Konyefa Miejude, accused the oil giant of fuelling […]
News Top Stories

2023: N’West APC defends Muslim/Muslim ticket

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

North-West All Progressives Congress (APC) insists there is nothing wrong with the candidate of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential poll, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Muslim, picking a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate. The APC and Tinubu have attracted criticism for the choice of Shettima. Speaking after a reconciliation meeting […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria, Africa reject vaccine passports for air travel

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…say proposal against Chicago ConventioN African Ministers of Aviation have described the much-touted proposal to impose vaccine passports for air travellers as unacceptable as it is tantamount to discrimination against certain groups of the population, especially on the African continent which still has a considerable number of its citizens who are yet to receive the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica