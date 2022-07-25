Terrorists threaten to kidnap Buhari, El-Rufai, top govt officials

The activities of terrorist groups operating in Nigeria assumed a new dimension at the weekend as the masterminds of the bloody hijack, killing and abduction of passengers on an Abuja-Kaduna bound train four months ago, have released another video, threatening to abduct President Muhammadu Buhari and Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, the Governor of Kaduna State.

The dare devil terrorist group had attacked the 6pm Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, killing at least nine persons and abducting no fewer than 61 passengers.

They have however been releasing their captives in batches after their families had parted with huge sums of money as ransom. In their latest video currently trending on the social media, one of them, who appears to be the leader of the group, vowed that apart from President Buhari and el-Rufai, they were prepared to abduct other high profile governmentofficialsandtake them to their enclave unless the Federal Government met their terms and conditions. In the same video, the terrorists could be seen flogging some of the male victims who were also seen crying for help.

Oneof thevictimspleaded with the United Nations and the International Community to come to their aid and rescue them since, according to him, the Federal Government was not showing enough interest in securing their release from captivity.

The victim a male said the terrorists ordinarily did not plantokeepthemhostagefor morethanaweekaftertheabduction, but for the inability of the Federal Government to pay up the ransom. The terrorists have also vowed to kill and sell off the remaining victims if the federal government failed to accede to their demands.

Oneof theterroristsinthe video on his part vowed to abduct other prominent Nigerians and also destabilise the country if their demands were not met. The terrorists said: “This is our message to the government of Nigeria and just as you have seen these people here, by God’s grace, you will see your leaders; your senatorsand governorswillcome before us.

These ones you are seeing here, we will keep some as our slaves and sell them off just as our Imam told you in the past. “Just like the Chibok girls that were sold off, we will equally sell these ones as slaves. If you don’t adhere to our demands, we will kill the ones we need to kill and sell the remaining.

By God’s grace, El-Rufai, Buhari, we will bring you here.” The terrorists had recently, set free a batch of eleven persons at one time and subsequently, another batch of seven captives were also released.

The negotiations for the release of the 18 victims were made possible by a Kadunabasedpublisher, Tukur Mamu, who doubles as media consultant to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the controversial advocate of amnesty for bandits and terrorists in the country. New Telegraph would recall that the latest threats came barely three weeks after the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari was attacked in Dutsinma, Katsina State.

The convoy which was anadvanceteamof thepresident was attacked on its way to Buhari’s hometown of Daura ahead of the last Sallah festival.

The attack on the convoy occurred same daywhenthe Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), a group linked to the train hijackers, invadedKujePrisoninAbuja and set free over 800 inmates, including sixty four (64) members of Boko Haram who were in detention at the facility.

