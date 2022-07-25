News Top Stories

Terrorists Threats: Security not clueless, helpless –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security and defence forces were neither clueless nor helpless at the face of the challenges facing the country. Responding to a viral video released by the members of the terrorists’ gang that abbducted the Kadunabound train passengers in March, Buhari’s spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in a release yesterday noted that terrorist activity using propaganda and violence to force governments to accept or submit to political demands were not new all over the world.

The terrorists in the video had threatened to abduct the President and the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai aside from killing their victims and selling some others into  slavery if their demands were not met. According to the President, the security forces have their peculiar plans and ways of doing things which they would not make available to the media.

He said: “The dilemmas in dealing with the specific case of train terrorists are manifold: punitive action like the popular call for carpet bombing of the known locations may assuage the desire of an angry public for revenge, but what about the hostages?

“They have committed no offence. All they did was to board a train. It suffices to say that the security forces are not relenting. They are acutely aware of their duties, responsibilities and what the nation expects of them. Whenever they embark upon those actions, they expect that the public should provide them with the needed support.

“Terrorism is a global scourge that must be fought by all actors- the military, the civilian population and the communication service providers. This is the only way safe havens of terrorists are eliminated in every part of the world.

“To help the nation against ongoing situation, the media must increase their support for the fight against the exploitation of the internet and social media for terrorist purposes.

 

“The Presidency, in the meantime, wishes to reassure the public that the President has done all, and even more than what is expected of him as Commander- in-Chief by way of morale, material and equipment support to the military and expects nothing short of good results in the immediate.”

 

