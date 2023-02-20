News Top Stories

Terrorists’ve invaded our domains, Ondo monarchs cry out

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Traditional rulers in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State have raised the alarm over invasion of territories in their domains by armed herders who have sacked communities, raped women, and destroyed the economic lives of the people.

The monarchs, including the Olute of Ute, Oba Oluwole Akinrongbe, Olumoru of Imoru; Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun, the  Arujale Ojima of Okeluse, Oba Oloyede Akinghare and the Odibiado of Ijagba, Oba Andrew Okioya lamented the unprovoked attacks on their communities by armed herders who have invaded their communities.

In a communiqué after a meeting held in Ute at the weekend and addressed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other security agencies, they said  the rate, level, and degree of unprovoked attacks on towns, villages, and settlements in the southern part of Ose Local Government Area are very scary and highly embarrassing.

They said the incessant attacks usually leave in their wake massive destruction of lives, properties, arson, rape of married women, teenagers, underage, kidnapping, and murder, that all the camps, villages, settlements, and suburbs like Arimogija, have been sacked by suspected terrorists, bandits, and armed herders with sophisticated weapons and that these perpetrators destroyed hectares of plantations of plantains, cassava, yams at will, harvest such crops and feed their animals cows with them.

Consequently, the monarchs demanded the deployment of more security personnel to this area due to its strategic position, the establishment of a Forward Operational Base in the area, and the creation of standard police divisions in the area.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

