Terry G Warns Nigerians, Says Don’t Compare Me To Portable

Nigerian Rapper, Gabriel Uche Amani, popularly known by his stage name, Terry G has warned Nigerians to stop comparing him to Portable who is his junior colleague in the music industry.

Twitter identified user known as Victor Babatunde, who prompted those comparing Portable’s behaviour to that of Terry G to apologize to him.

Babatunde wrote: “Those of you that compared Terry G’s madness to Portable should apologize right now!!!”.

Reacting to this drama, Terry G strikes against those comparing him with Portable, stressing that one should never compare the original to a photocopy.

He said, “In this craze business please never you compare original to photocopy because una mind go dey soon”.

He also added by saying he does not mind being compared with the fast-rising singer.

He further said, ”Portable is a unique artist who should not be suppressed, stating that they are different in terms of their music and intellectual capabilities.” “It is a good thing, I love Portable so much. Despite the fact that I did the ‘crazy genre’ of music, it does not mean that somebody else cannot be inspired.” “He is quite unique. There is nothing he has that can be compared to mine, musically and intellectually. I feel nobody should shut him out. He cannot be stopped. “If he stops talking, what else will happen? That is his style. It (controversies) did not just start with me. It started with different guys that represented the streets, and it will still continue. It is normal.” He went on to reveal they are working on a collaborative effort and he will love to feature in a song with Portable soon. Terry G concluded by saying “Yes. He has been to my house twice. But, we could not record our song that day because he had to be at a show in Akure, Ondo State. I am interested in working with anybody that represents the streets. I am a producer and singer.”

