Opinion

Tertiary education and AbdulRazaq’s game changer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Prior to the inauguration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, tertiary institutions in Kwara State were in a state of comatose, due to the lackadaisical attitude of previous administrations.

 

From the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, to those in Lafiagi and Oro, to College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), and the Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery in Ilorin and Oke-Ode, there were painful stories of strikes, non-payment of staff salaries, infrastructural decay and inability to secure accreditation for programmes, among others.

Expectedly, morale of teachers and students alike was very low as the future of tertiary education in the state was painfully bleak.

Consequently, Kwara streets, especially Ilorin, were turned to protests ground for staff begging for their salaries, students marching to Government House to ensure school reopening after a long period of strike and management staff dying in silence over nonrelease of subventions.

 

It was that pervasive melancholy state of that critical unit of the education sector that Mallam AbdulRahman AbduRazaq inherited on May,29, 2019 as the Governor of the state.

Thirty-six months after, and still counting, Governor AbdulRazaq is changing the narrative by rising up to the challenges facing tertiary institutions in the state. The Governor provided funds for accreditation and cleared outstanding salaries of staff within the first six months of his inauguration.

At the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, the OTOGE administration cleared six months salaries, reintroduced monthly subvention and staff promotion. Apart from that, he also released accreditation fee to our Colleges of Education to run affiliate courses with the Ekiti State University and University of Ilorin to run 17 degree courses.

Additionally, the current administration in the state is supporting the College of Education Ilorin to renovate 15 buildings in order to create a conducive learning environment for students.

Similarly, the Kwara State College of Education in Oro is also witnessing rapid transformation, courtesy of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration.

The governor lifted the embargo on employment and approved replacement of some teaching and non-teaching staff in 2020. This occurred in areas of critical needs, taking cognizance of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation requirements.

 

This administration has consistently released monthly subventions to the College and recently released millions of naira for NUC accreditation for 12 degree programmes in affiliation with the Ekiti State University as well as NCCE accreditation for two programmes in January 2022.

The story is the same at the State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, as the OTOGE administration cleared all outstanding staff salaries inherited from the immediate past administration in the State. The man at the helm of affairs has also restored the payment of monthly subventions to the college.

The various interventions of the State Government under the proactive, passionate, and purposeful Governor has revived the College which was almost going moribund, due to non-accreditation of programmes. The listening Governor released ₦59 Million for accreditation and reaccreditation of existing courses.

Likewise, the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) became a progressive bubbling school after Governor AbdulRazaq cleared months of backlog of salaries, with a view to energizing the staff to deliver quality educational services to students.

 

While the reintroduction of monthly subvention is helping the school management to promptly pay salaries of workers in full as against the modulated payments pattern adopted during the previous administration.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

EFCC, ICPC and challenge of APC nomination forms’ bazaar

Posted on Author monday eze

S ince the All Progressives Congress (APC) began sale of her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for various elective offices on Tuesday, 23rd April 2022 ahead of the 2023 general elections, purchases of these forms have been literally turned into a bazaar. The APC Presidential Nomination forms have recorded over 20 patronages. The list […]
Opinion

Of Ogun and budget of recovery and sustainability

Posted on Author Adémólá Òrúnbon

It is no longer news that the fear of the unknown is occasioned by the dwindling fortune of oil in the International market, Nigeria’s major economic backbone which is now below $40 per barrel in the world market. But what is yet to be seen is how the Federal Government of Nigeria and the 36 […]
Opinion

Nigeria: Bargaining with the devil

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIYI

Ours is a country dangerously moving backwards at high speed. North, South, East or West and no matter where you live or come from, no matter what is your political opinion or religious belief the tales, the woes and anguish are the same. The country is unsafe and extremely dangerous. Yet, those we have entrusted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica