Tertiary education and AbdulRazaq’s game changer

Prior to the inauguration of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, tertiary institutions in Kwara State were in a state of comatose, due to the lackadaisical attitude of previous administrations.

From the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, to those in Lafiagi and Oro, to College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS), and the Colleges of Nursing and Midwifery in Ilorin and Oke-Ode, there were painful stories of strikes, non-payment of staff salaries, infrastructural decay and inability to secure accreditation for programmes, among others.

Expectedly, morale of teachers and students alike was very low as the future of tertiary education in the state was painfully bleak.

Consequently, Kwara streets, especially Ilorin, were turned to protests ground for staff begging for their salaries, students marching to Government House to ensure school reopening after a long period of strike and management staff dying in silence over nonrelease of subventions.

It was that pervasive melancholy state of that critical unit of the education sector that Mallam AbdulRahman AbduRazaq inherited on May,29, 2019 as the Governor of the state.

Thirty-six months after, and still counting, Governor AbdulRazaq is changing the narrative by rising up to the challenges facing tertiary institutions in the state. The Governor provided funds for accreditation and cleared outstanding salaries of staff within the first six months of his inauguration.

At the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, the OTOGE administration cleared six months salaries, reintroduced monthly subvention and staff promotion. Apart from that, he also released accreditation fee to our Colleges of Education to run affiliate courses with the Ekiti State University and University of Ilorin to run 17 degree courses.

Additionally, the current administration in the state is supporting the College of Education Ilorin to renovate 15 buildings in order to create a conducive learning environment for students.

Similarly, the Kwara State College of Education in Oro is also witnessing rapid transformation, courtesy of Governor AbdulRazaq’s administration.

The governor lifted the embargo on employment and approved replacement of some teaching and non-teaching staff in 2020. This occurred in areas of critical needs, taking cognizance of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and the National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation requirements.

This administration has consistently released monthly subventions to the College and recently released millions of naira for NUC accreditation for 12 degree programmes in affiliation with the Ekiti State University as well as NCCE accreditation for two programmes in January 2022.

The story is the same at the State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi, as the OTOGE administration cleared all outstanding staff salaries inherited from the immediate past administration in the State. The man at the helm of affairs has also restored the payment of monthly subventions to the college.

The various interventions of the State Government under the proactive, passionate, and purposeful Governor has revived the College which was almost going moribund, due to non-accreditation of programmes. The listening Governor released ₦59 Million for accreditation and reaccreditation of existing courses.

Likewise, the College of Arabic and Islamic Legal Studies (CAILS) became a progressive bubbling school after Governor AbdulRazaq cleared months of backlog of salaries, with a view to energizing the staff to deliver quality educational services to students.

While the reintroduction of monthly subvention is helping the school management to promptly pay salaries of workers in full as against the modulated payments pattern adopted during the previous administration.

