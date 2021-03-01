News Top Stories

Tertiary institutions set June 15 deadline for 2020 admissions

Heads of tertiary institutions in the country have unanimously agreed that all admission processes for the 2020/2021 academic session would end by 15th June, 2021.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The decision was reached at the end of a virtual meeting organised by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ascertain how far the institutions have gone on the 2020/21 admissions scale.

 

Speaking at the meeting, Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, explained that the meeting was necessary to forestall an endless admission regime generated by the series of disruptions to daily life occasioned by the COVID- 19 pandemic, and to help the Board put the needed machinery in place to commence the 2021/2022 UTME/ DE registration exercise.

 

While noting that only 30 per cent of institutions had started admissions into the 2020/2021 academic session, he said there was a proposal for public universities to end admissions four weeks ahead of Private Universities, the Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and IEIs.

 

He said: “After a robust and insightful deliberation, members collectively agreed that all public universities are expected to finish their admissions on or before 15th May, 2021, while the private universities and all IEIs, polytechnics and COEs would complete theirs at the agreed date of 15th June, 2021.

 

“The chosen deadlines remained sacrosanct and binding on all institutions as the Board would not tolerate any breaches of the collective decision reached at the meeting.”

 

 

Meanwhile, JAMB yesterday urged the institutions to adhere strictly to all advisories issued to them on inter/intra-university transfers, foreign inter-university transfers and fresh foreign candidates, change of programmes and institutions as well as all other essential processes related to admission processes.

 

According to Oloyede, strict compliance to the advisories and admission procedures set up to serve as guides would help avoid unnecessary bickering that could endanger the future of innocent candidates and their subsequent mobilisation for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

