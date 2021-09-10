Metro & Crime

Tertiary institutions workers begin strike in Nasarawa

Workers in tertiary institu`tions in Nasarawa State yesterday began strike action to press home their demands for improved welfare. Workers of the College of Education, Akwanga, Isa Mistapha Agwai I Polytechnic, Lafia and College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Lafia are demanding for the implementation of promotion of salary of workers and annual increment. Declaring the strike at a news briefing yesterday in Lafia, chairman of the Joint Union of Nasarawa State Territory Institutions, Ada Benjamin said efforts by the union to get the demands addressed by the government was unsuccessful. He lamented the hardship being experienced by workers in the affected institutions over the non-implementation of promotion of salary of workers and annual increment that lingered on for 10 years.

According to him, the leadership of the unions were left with no option than to declare the strike following the failure of the state government to respond to the demands after several appeals. Meanwhile, activities at the College of Education, Akwanga, Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia and that of College of Agriculture Science and Technology, Lafia were yesterday paralysed following the pronouncement of the strike embarked upon by the unions.

