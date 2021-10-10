Tesla EVs outsells Toyota, others in German market

…Traditional brands fell by 26%

Tesla benefitted from booming sales of electric cars in Germany in September, while traditional brands such as Mercedes- Benz and Audi saw their registrations slump as the shortage of microchips continued to lead to production cuts.

Registrations for the month fell 26 per cent to 196,972, according to data from the KBA motor authority, released this week.

Tesla was the biggest winner as EV sales continued to gain traction. The automaker’s registrations rose 158 per cent to 7,903, outselling Toyota’s 7,394 sales. Tesla was helped after it added the Model Y crossover to its European lineup.

The company began exporting Chinese-built Model Ys to Europe in August, amid plant delays to the opening of its new factory under construction near Berlin. Tesla is holding a “Giga-Fest” at the factory on Saturday, October 9. Production of Model Y cars for the European market is expected to start soon after. Volvo’s EV brand Polestar also benefitted from Germany’s EV boom, with its registrations up 109 percent to 311 vehicles.

Total market sales of fullelectric cars jumped 59 per cent to 33,655 for a 17.1 per cent share of the market, a larger share than diesel cars. Registrations of diesels plunged 54 per cent for a 15. 9 per cent share.

As diesel sales declined, many buyers chose instead plug-in hybrid cars, whose sales increased 14 per cent to 22,842 for a 11.6 per cent share. Among other German brands, Mercedes-Benz plunged 50 per cent, Audi sales fell by 39 per cent and BMW dropped by 19 per cent.

Other major brands that saw big falls included Jaguar, down 61 per cent; Ford, down 51 per cent; Peugeot and Alfa Romeo, both down 49 per cent; and Skoda, down 48 percent. Opel managed to limit its sales decline to 1.2 per cent.

The month’s other winners included DS Automobiles, whose registrations rose 74 per cent, along with Suzuki, up 50 percent and Lexus, which gained 20 per cent Sales to private customers dropped by 25 per cent and sales to business fleets were down 26 per cent.

Overall registrations through September were down 1.2 per cent to 2.02 million The month was the worst September since 1991, was caused by the lack of availability of many models due to the shortages of semiconductors, the VDIK importers association said.

