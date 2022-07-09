Tested industry operators should head tourism parastatals – Alabi

The agitation by tourism operators for a stand – alone ministry and appointment of tested tourism professionals to head such ministry and related tourism parastatals under it has continued to grow, with the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Chief Samuel Alabi, lending his voice to the growing call. Alabi, who is also the secretary and legal adviser to Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos spoke at the sideline of the recently celebrated UN Sustainable Gastronomy Day 2022 by the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). He was one of the six persons honoured with the Fellowship of the institute at the event held in Abuja. Speaking on the Gastronomy Day 2022 celebrated by NIHOTOUR, Alabi commended NIHOTOUR for a good job, describing it as unprecedented while calling for it to be an annual celebration.

‘‘This is unprecedented. I have been in this industry for more than 30 years; I can say confidently with my position in the tourism industry and specifically in the hospitality sector, this is unprecedented and should be done annually,’’ he said. He further noted that: ‘‘This is a way of exporting Nigerian cuisines abroad. This will encourage Nigerians to export their skills to places like Canada, America and others. As the Chinese Kitchen everywhere in the world, it is high time we had Nigerian kitchen. I can tell you that with what I have seen today I didn’t know that we have varieties of food like that from North West, South West, and South South. ‘‘I had to be educated on some of the food items before I could eat them.’’ You would think that as a Nigerian adult and a chief from the South West, he knows it all, however, he confessed to the contrary.

‘‘Yes, even from the South West that I am from, I found out that there are cuisines that I have never seen before, and I tasted them, and they were wonderful. It is a worthwhile venture; I hope proper packaging will be done to export these items. ‘‘From what I have seen, it is about time and space. The exhibition and food tasting supposed to be given more time and space, because some of us were not able to move as freely as possible. This is because of the large number of attendants. The turnout and exhibitors were very encouraging. You have China, Ethiopia, Spain and others exhibiting.’’ If anything, Alabi is quite impressed with the turnout and organisation, as he wondered. ‘‘Then you ask yourself how did they conceive this programme that it will have such high level of response? I can tell you, this is it. I hope the government, by extension, would not rest it here.

‘‘They will continue to organise it, and before we know it, Nigerian graduates, and other Nigerians who are ready to do it, will begin to push abroad with this.’’ Another thing that Alabi is also impressed with is the mobile kitchen that was unveiled on the day by NIHOTOUR, a dedicated mobile kitchen to cater for all sorts of events, serving Nigerian foods and drinks. ‘‘On another note, to see the mobile kitchen, was something else. It was designed so much so that if there are events, the vehicle will be driven there and then you have a kitchen with state-of-the-art facilities,’’ he said even as he commended its full service offerings.

‘‘Yes, it is a complete kitchen. Anything you want in the kitchen is there. So, you ask yourself, these ideas where do they come from?’’ Given the success that Kangiwa has achieved in less than two years of his appointment, Alabi said it justified calls by many of the operators for tested industry operators to be appointed as tourism minister and heads of tourism parastatals, insisting that would go a long way in developing tourism. ‘‘I am not surprised Turaki Nura Kangiwa is doing well. He was in the industry before he was appointed. He was not just appointed because somebody loves his face. No, because they have put a round peg in a round hole, he is making NIHOTOUR a success, and this is not the only thing he has done,’’ Alabi said, while adding that: ‘‘He has done a lot of things. So, the government should continue with such practice. Bring people from the industry, they will not do copy and paste, they will be doing their own. I have known NIHOTOUR for long, when has NIHOTOUR done this in the past?’’ He also commended Kangiwa’s humility, accessible and hands – on disposition, all of which he attributed to his knowledge of the industry and the operators. ‘‘He was very free because he is an industry man. He didn’t see himself as anything. He moved about telling people what to do. We should at least give some positions on merit and experience to add value to the industry,’’ said Alabi.

