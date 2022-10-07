Business

Testimonies from our customers have been good – Luxuryworld bathrooms’ Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Customer testimonials are a powerful tool that every brand uses to showcase how much their products or services have made the difference, especially after other attempts have failed them.

A testimonial is effectively a review or recommendation from a client, letting other people know how your products or services benefitted them. Customer testimonials can take multiple forms, but the goal is always the same: to show how great the brand is.

The testimonies are some of the things that have kept Luxuryworld Bathrooms, a major dealer in bathroom accessories and kitchen items, at the top.

The company, which was founded by Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie in October 2017, has got good ratings from customers, who have testified of its reliable, quality products and excellent services.

Speaking in an interactive session/with reporters, the founder of Luxuryworld Bathrooms said that clients have been attesting to the integrity and high standard of its products.

“We have been hearing a lot of good testimonies from our customers because we offer them the best quality and we also give them exactly what they ordered,” he said.

Continuing, the owner of Luxuryworld Bathrooms said: “That is because we deal in quality and we offer five years warranty on any item people get from us with free delivery. It’s because I want Luxury world Bathrooms to be a household name you will see in every bathroom. We give our customers a quality items for the first time that make them refer us to others.”

Sharing an insight about his family, upbringing, and how he got into the business, Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie said: “I’m from a rich family but I choose to work it out for myself. My brother gave me the business advice,  he gave this advice in the year 2017 when i was about putting more interest in investing in this business; brand Luxuryworld Bathrooms.

“He told  me to stick to this business and never to give up, and I’m happy for that.”

The entreprenuer confessed that his early days in business were tough but is satisfied with how far he has come.

“I became and entrepreneur in 2017. The first entrepreneur wasn’t easy pushing the brand Luxuryworld Bathrooms it was hard somehow but we are happy where we are today,” the Luxuryworld Bathrooms CEO pointed out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Olam BIP boosts Nigeria’s agric value chain

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Olam Nigeria, a leading agribusiness conglomerate with footprints across the wheat milling, rice production, dairy, tomato, poultry and animal feed segments, among others, has restated its commitment to Federal Government’s efforts to revitalise the local agric value chain. According to details of the agribusiness backward integration programmes of the company made available to New Telegraph, […]
Business

Data consumption in Nigeria up 68% in 2021

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

…as broadband penetration declines   CHALLENGE There is no sufficient infrastructure to push broadband to the rural areas   There was an increase of 68 per cent in the data consumption by Nigerian telecoms subscribers in 2021 compared to the preceding year.   The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said Nigerian telecoms subscribers used a […]
Business

Business solution hub, theBUNker, berths in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Secretary to Ogun State government, Tokunbo Talabi, has inaugurated the branch of theBUNKer, a business solution hub, in Abeokuta, the state capital. Talabi said theBUNker, which has its branches in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja was established with the aim of bridging the gap between the high demands for business space and the unavailability of large […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica