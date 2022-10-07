Testimonies from our customers have been good – Luxuryworld bathrooms’ Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie  

Customer testimonials are a powerful tool that every brand uses to showcase how much their products or services have made the difference, especially after other attempts have failed them.

A testimonial is effectively a review or recommendation from a client, letting other people know how your products or services benefitted them. Customer testimonials can take multiple forms, but the goal is always the same: to show how great the brand is.

The testimonies are some of the things that have kept Luxuryworld Bathrooms, a major dealer in bathroom accessories and kitchen items, at the top.

The company, which was founded by Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie in October 2017, has got good ratings from customers, who have testified of its reliable, quality products and excellent services.

Speaking in an interactive session/with reporters, the founder of Luxuryworld Bathrooms said that clients have been attesting to the integrity and high standard of its products.

“We have been hearing a lot of good testimonies from our customers because we offer them the best quality and we also give them exactly what they ordered,” he said.

Continuing, the owner of Luxuryworld Bathrooms said: “That is because we deal in quality and we offer five years warranty on any item people get from us with free delivery. It’s because I want Luxury world Bathrooms to be a household name you will see in every bathroom. We give our customers a quality items for the first time that make them refer us to others.”

Sharing an insight about his family, upbringing, and how he got into the business, Ekwenugo Philip Chigozie said: “I’m from a rich family but I choose to work it out for myself. My brother gave me the business advice, he gave this advice in the year 2017 when i was about putting more interest in investing in this business; brand Luxuryworld Bathrooms.

“He told me to stick to this business and never to give up, and I’m happy for that.”

The entreprenuer confessed that his early days in business were tough but is satisfied with how far he has come.

“I became and entrepreneur in 2017. The first entrepreneur wasn’t easy pushing the brand Luxuryworld Bathrooms it was hard somehow but we are happy where we are today,” the Luxuryworld Bathrooms CEO pointed out.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...