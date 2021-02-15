News

TETFund BoT Chair: We’re targeting N500bn budget in 2022 to increase our interventions

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Alhsji Kashim Imam, has said that the Fund is targeting a N500 billion budget for 2022 in its efforts at improving the funding of critical infrastructure, research and other interventions in tertiary institutions across the nation.

 

The chairman, who disclosed this in an interview with journalists during an inspection visit to completed and ongoing projects in tertiary institutions in Borno and Yobe states said: “Last year, we budgeted N250 billion, this year N300 billion and we are targeting N500 billion in order to increase funding to tertiary institutions in our efforts to provide more interventions to critical infrastructure,

 

research and training, energising the campus, library interventions, hotels, among others, to our tertiary institutions, as such we have contracted a firm to work with the Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) to meet our target in this regard.

 

Our interventions in the state in all – University of Maiduguri, Ramat Polytechnic, Colleges of Education, Waka Biu and Bama, as well as Sir Kadhim Ibrahim College of Education is in the margin N16 to N17 billion,” he added.

 

While at the Government House, Maiduguri, Alhaji Imam said: “The fund was making intervention in four cardinal areas, which included infrastructural development, training and research, energising the campuses, e-library interventions. In e-library, we are providing necessary infrastructure to facilitate e-learning in tertiary institutions.

 

At the University of Abuja, we are providing 30 kilometres of fibre optics cable and this will be replicated in 24 universities, 200-bed space in 25 universities, energising the campuses.

 

We are also providing solar projects in 24 universities”, he added.

 

Responding, Borno State Governor, Prof. babagana Zulum, said there was a gap between the industries and the institutions and between the graduates and the industries and I am urging the TETFund not only to intervene in structures but in skills and entrepreneurship, ICT technological developments for the institutions to provide job creators rather than job seekers

