News

TETFund constitutes national contact point for AU-EU partnership

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has constituted a National Contact Point (NCP) to serve as a channel for information dissemination on opportunities as it relates to the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) partnership on research and innovation. TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure at the launch and presentation of the Nigerian Contact Network and presentation of work programme for 2023-2024, in Abuja, said the NCP would also provide for researchers on various workshops.

According to him, TETFund as an intervention agency for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria has the mandate to facilitate the institutionalisation of Research and Development (R&D) in tertiary institutionstosupportdevelopment. Echono, who however regretted Nigeria’s inability to participate effectively in the EU research funding framework programme until now, said the fund has initiated a process to ensure that researchers from Nigerian higher education institutions participate effectively in the EU Research and innovation framework programme, notably the Horizon Europe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Trump defends supporters accused in deadly clashes

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump has defended supporters of his for their alleged roles in recent deadly street clashes. He suggested a teen accused of killing two in Wisconsin last week and Trump fans involved in clashes in Oregon on Saturday were acting in self-defence, reports the BBC. Trump pointed out his Democratic White House […]
News

Oyo reopens schools after #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has directed schools in Ibadan, the state capital, to resume normal academic activities from today.   Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who made this known in a statement issued yesterday, said that the directive followed a review of the situation in Ibadan metropolis as earlier […]
News

The Drake Homes Is Shaping Real Estate Industry In Nigeria, CEO, Adeniyi Adeoye discloses

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Drake Woodworks Limited is a multi-faceted company that has fast become major players in most demanding sectors of the Nigerian economy, ranging from the lucrative Real Estate to Construction, Property Development, Oil and Gas and many others. Incorporated in 2018, The Drake Woodworks Ltd boast an impressive profile in our area of operations, particularly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica