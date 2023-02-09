TETFund constitutes national contact point for AU-EU partnership

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has constituted a National Contact Point (NCP) to serve as a channel for information dissemination on opportunities as it relates to the African Union (AU) and European Union (EU) partnership on research and innovation. TETFund Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure at the launch and presentation of the Nigerian Contact Network and presentation of work programme for 2023-2024, in Abuja, said the NCP would also provide for researchers on various workshops.

According to him, TETFund as an intervention agency for public tertiary institutions in Nigeria has the mandate to facilitate the institutionalisation of Research and Development (R&D) in tertiary institutionstosupportdevelopment. Echono, who however regretted Nigeria’s inability to participate effectively in the EU research funding framework programme until now, said the fund has initiated a process to ensure that researchers from Nigerian higher education institutions participate effectively in the EU Research and innovation framework programme, notably the Horizon Europe.

