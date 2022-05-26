News

TETFund distances self from fake Approvals in Principle

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has called on public and other tertiary institutions in the country to disregard any letter of issuance of Approval-in-Principle (AIP) of its allocations, even if the letters were carrying its letterhead.

A statement by the Acting Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, for the Executive Secretary of the Fund yesterday in Abuja, warned that all its communications shall be directed to beneficiary institutions and through open transparent channels.

It reads in part; “The attention of the management of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has been drawn to some fake Approvalsin- Principle (AIP) quoting outrageous sums as allocations to some institutions that are not even beneficiaries of the fund. So far, this has been mainly concentrated in and around Jos, Plateau State.

“The fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these unknown individuals or groups include the issuance of Approvalin- Principle to unsuspecting institutions, using the letter head of the fund and handing the same to members of the public in exchange for gratification. “The fund wishes to inform the public that AIPs are not tantamount to award of contracts and does not confer financial benefits to third parties. Its issuance is based on allocations of funds, specifically to beneficiaries of TETFund, which in this case, are public universities, polytechnics and colleges of education as expressly stated by the laws establishing TETFund.

 

