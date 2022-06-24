Education

TETFund expends N185bn on scholarship of 35,000 academic staff

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), has revealed that N185 billion has so far been spent for about 35,000 scholars in public tertiary institutions, under the TETFund Scholarship for Academic Staff programmes which commenced in 2008.

Acting director of Academic Staff Training and Development, Abdullahi Imam, who stated this when the representatives of the TETFund scholars paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono in Abuja, said the project was established with the sole aim of training and upscaling the educational capacity of the academic staff of beneficiary institutions, adding that the project was the second in expenditure after infrastructural projects of the Fund.

Imam also sought the Executive Secretary’s approval to have a TETFund Scholars Alumni which he said would help identify areas of specialization and pool them into a critical mass of knowledgeable workforce and change agents for the development of the nation.

He added that the Alumni through its planned journals on issues like innovation and entrepreneurship, science, engineering and technology, art, humanities and social science would help to prevent or curtail intellectual flight

 

Our Reporters

