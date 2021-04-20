TETFund expends N300m on molecular labs

…to double approvals for research grants in 2021

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has revealed it provided between N250 to N300 million for the establishment of at least quarter of the molecular labs established in the country, under the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro who made this known on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving a contingent of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS), Kuru, Senior Executive Course 43, 2021.

According to him, the Fund would in the 2021 budget, which was awaiting approval, establish more molecular labs and research on gene sequencing and phytogenic medicine, as well as vaccine research and production, as a key area of unraveling the lethal COVID-19 pandemic

He said: “We discovered that those facilities are helpful for both research and clinical purposes,” he said, adding that the facilities “will help sustain medical research in the country.”

Bogoro further disclosed that the Fund’s approval for research grants would be doubled in 2021, from over 128 approvals made in 2020, adding that qualified institutions would draw a maximum of N50 million research grants from the N7.5 billion National Research Fund (NRF).