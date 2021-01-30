News

TETfund lauds FIRS for increased education tax remittance

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund), Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, has commended management of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the increased remittance of Education tax to the Fund.

Bogoro, who spoke during an appreciation visit to FIRS, said it was always good to honour those who deserve honour, adding that FIRS has demonstrated collection of 81 per cent. He said: “It is good to acknowledge the goose that lay the golden egg as we are very comfortable in this house.

Each time we meet in FIRS this is what we tell ourselves. This is because we witnessed about the highest jump in the collection of the FIRS collection of two percent of Education tax fund.

“The management of TETfund and the Board of trustee are very excited and we have agreed that I should lead the management team to come and formally expressed our appreciation “We are veritable partners in executing our mandate of applying the two percent education tax which came to be in 1993 but the funds were applied in 1999 to 2010 under ETF. In 2011 it was refocused to original concept of TETfund replacing ETF and the focus was very direct and that is for public tertiary institution specifically, federal and state universities, polytechnics and colleges of Education.

