TETFund lauds LASU over utilisation of funds

The Lagos State U n i v e r s i t y (LASU) has been lauded for effective utilisation of funds released to the stateowned university by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

 

The commendation was given by the Chairman, TETFund Board of Trustees, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, who described the agency’s interventions in LASU as the greatest testimony that the TETFund is working. Ibrahim-Imam disclosed this when he led members of the Board and Directors on an interaction and assessment visit to the university, as part of their tour of universities across the country where TETFund has its projects.

 

He also commended the university for its well-deserved ranking as the Second Best University in Nigeria. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN), while receiving the TETFund team in his office, attributed the sustained peace and development in the institution in the last four years, among other things, to the interventions from TETFund.

 

He, however, listed some critical areas of interventions to include sponsorship of staff members to conferences and trainings, infrastructural development and selection of academic staff for research grants award. The Vice-Chancellor said:

 

“We are deeply grateful to you and your team for what you have done in the life of our institution. You have not only supported the university, but you have taken a step further to visit us.

 

“From 2016 till date, we have not had a moment of crisis and the reason is not far-fetched. Before now, many of our colleagues were not able to go for conferences for a long time and this was part of the things that caused tensions in the university.

 

But, when we came on board in 2016, we met with you  (TETFund) and expressed our readiness to access and utilise our funds and you obliged us. “In the area of infrastructural development, TETFund intervention projects have proved critical in our admission process.

 

With the TETFund projects on our campuses complementing the government’s efforts, our ability to admit more students into our programmes is enhanced. Today, we run 70 academic programmes and they are all accredited, thanks to the interventions of TETFund.”

 

Fagbohun also commended TETFund for strengthening the teaching of entrepreneurship in the university, saying: “Lagos State Government kickstarted entrepreneurship training for our students under the ReadySetWork programme, which has been complemented vigorously by our entrepreneurship courses managed by the university Centre for Entrepreneurship. That Centre has a befitting facility; and thanks to TETFund.

 

“We have also been able to deepen our capacity for research. All these grants that our members of staff are getting are through TETFund which was able to start us up.”

