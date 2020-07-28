Education

TETFund, ministry to foster nation’s technological growth

Posted on

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has partnered the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology to further boost the nation’s technological, economic growth and development.

 

To foster the collaboration, a 10-man Implementation Committee had been inaugurated in Abuja, where the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mohammed Umar, lamented the country’s present technology growth, which according to him, had before now been far ahead of several countries including India and South Korea in technological development.

 

While expressing confidence that the collaboration would go a long way in fostering the relationship between TETFund and research institutes in helping to accelerate the Nigeria’s growth in technology and economy, he stressed the need for adequate funding in the sector.

 

“No country in the world could thrive without Science and Technology,” Umar said. Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who recalled the efforts of the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu towards the collaboration, described the inauguration of the Implementation Committee as a paradigm shift between the ministry and the agency.

 

Bogoro, who also reiterated the commitment of TETFund to collaborate with relevant agencies towards making research a veritable instrument in national development, however, said that the increased in National Research Fund (NRF) Grant from N5 billion approved in 2019 to N7.5 billion in 2020, had enabled the  agency to make amendments to include non-state entities, as well as challenged private research institutes and educational institutions for research purposes.

 

 

 

The Committee, which comprised of officials from the ministry and TETFund, was inaugurated as a follow-up to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) earlier signed between the organisations in January 2020 to boost Research and Development (R&D) profile of the country for technological and overall economic development.

