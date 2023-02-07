TETFund, others begin employability benchmark programming in varsities

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other partners have commenced the conduct of a National Employability Benchmarking Programme in Nigerian universities. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure at the National Employability Benchmarking Programme yesterday in Abuja, said the move was part of efforts to improve employability in the country and help steer higher education institutions towards better alignment with market needs. According to him, IFC was utilising its vitae employability tool to provide a diagnostic macro-snapshot of how well tertiary institutions in Nigeria were implementing employability best practices. They would also measure how tertiary institutions are establishing a baseline for employability, and potentially supporting the development of a strategic approach to sector intervention. He said: “IFC Vitae is a global first-of-a-kind, survey- based, diagnostic instrument which assesses, processes, structures and supports employability outcomes for higher education institutions.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...