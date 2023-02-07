News

TETFund, others begin employability benchmark programming in varsities

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and other partners have commenced the conduct of a National Employability Benchmarking Programme in Nigerian universities. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure at the National Employability Benchmarking Programme yesterday in Abuja, said the move was part of efforts to improve employability in the country and help steer higher education institutions towards better alignment with market needs. According to him, IFC was utilising its vitae employability tool to provide a diagnostic macro-snapshot of how well tertiary institutions in Nigeria were implementing employability best practices. They would also measure how tertiary institutions are establishing a baseline for employability, and potentially supporting the development of a strategic approach to sector intervention. He said: “IFC Vitae is a global first-of-a-kind, survey- based, diagnostic instrument which assesses, processes, structures and supports employability outcomes for higher education institutions.”

 

Our Reporters

