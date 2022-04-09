News

TETFund, Pan African varsity partner on establishing technology institute

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said it has been working with the Pan African University on establishing an institute in Nigeria with focus on technology promotion. The Executive Secretary of the Fund, Arc Sonny Echono made the disclosure on Friday in Abuja, while playing host to a team of African Union Commission for Education led by Prof Mohammed Belhocine. According to him, the Fund was ready to forge a relationship with the Pan Afrian University to push the African Union (AU) agenda and that of the university forward.

He said: “The government of Nigeria actually thinks in that direction promoting technology and we are in the process of establishing a national institute here in Abuja. There will be a post graduate institution intended to promote the technological transformation of our country. “The Pan African University also fits into this general framework and we believe the partnership will be there for us to be able to learn one or two things to attract values to the faculties. It will also be a huge opportunity for scholars to troop into the university.

“I like to assure you that within the framework that we have, we will give you the maximum support to make that building functional and be put to use quickly.” The TETFund further gave assurance that the request for construction of more classrooms and procurement of laboratory equipment for the Pan African University at the University of Ibadan would be attended to. Prof Mohammed Belhocine had earlier said the Pan African University needed some assistance from the TETfund in terms of more classrooms, laboratory equipment and other areas. “There are four institutes in Africa, which we are operating. One in West Africa in Ibadan, another in East Africa which is in Nairobi, the other one in North Africa, which is Algeria. We have one also which deals with governance and humanities, social science in Yaounde, Cameroon Central Africa.

 

