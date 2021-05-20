News

TETFund partners France to train laboratory technologists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Government to facilitate the training of Nigerian laboratory technologists. The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made the disclosure while declaring open a virtual meeting on the institutionalization of Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria’s defence and security sector under the Research and Development Standing Committee of TETFund. Bogoro who noted that the partnership involves other top institutions in France, added that top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, currently attending the France African summit, underscored the importance of research and development to the gross domestic product of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’East coalition tasks govs on peace advocacy building

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter The coalition of South East Peace Practitioners Network (SOEAPAT), has urged Northern state governors to engage youths in the region on peace building and advocacy, with a view to consolidating on the gains achieved. This was as the group applauded youths in the Northern parts of the country over what they said […]
News

State Department watchdog finds fault in conduct of US Ambassador to Britain  

Posted on Author Reporter

    U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found, judging that morale in some parts of the mission has dropped. In a report published on Wednesday, the inspector general’s office said it asked the […]
News

Rivers Assembly assures residents of peace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers State House of Assembly has reassured residents of peace and security following unrest witnessed in some states, in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. The house gave the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, at a news conference unanimously signed by lawmakers representing the 32 state constituencies. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica