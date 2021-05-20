TETFund partners France to train laboratory technologists

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Government to facilitate the training of Nigerian laboratory technologists. The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made the disclosure while declaring open a virtual meeting on the institutionalization of Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria’s defence and security sector under the Research and Development Standing Committee of TETFund. Bogoro who noted that the partnership involves other top institutions in France, added that top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, currently attending the France African summit, underscored the importance of research and development to the gross domestic product of the country.
S’East coalition tasks govs on peace advocacy building
Our Reporter The coalition of South East Peace Practitioners Network (SOEAPAT), has urged Northern state governors to engage youths in the region on peace building and advocacy, with a view to consolidating on the gains achieved. This was as the group applauded youths in the Northern parts of the country over what they said […]
State Department watchdog finds fault in conduct of US Ambassador to Britain
U.S. Ambassador to Britain Woody Johnson has made insensitive and inappropriate comments during his tenure, including about race, religion and sex, the State Department’s inspector general has found, judging that morale in some parts of the mission has dropped. In a report published on Wednesday, the inspector general’s office said it asked the […]
Rivers Assembly assures residents of peace
Rivers State House of Assembly has reassured residents of peace and security following unrest witnessed in some states, in the aftermath of #EndSARS protest. The house gave the assurance on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, at a news conference unanimously signed by lawmakers representing the 32 state constituencies. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that […]
