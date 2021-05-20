TETFund partners France to train laboratory technologists

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Government to facilitate the training of Nigerian laboratory technologists. The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, made the disclosure while declaring open a virtual meeting on the institutionalization of Research and Development (R&D) in Nigeria’s defence and security sector under the Research and Development Standing Committee of TETFund. Bogoro who noted that the partnership involves other top institutions in France, added that top government officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, currently attending the France African summit, underscored the importance of research and development to the gross domestic product of the country.

