TETFund: PhD scholars to major on public health, climate change, others

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has said Nigerian academics undertaking PhD studies at Morgan State University (MSU) in Maryland, USA, would henceforth prioritise their specialty in three key areas; public health, climate change, and computer technology. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro who made this known at a meeting with authorities of the university in Baltimore, USA, said the decision was taken were in view of the challenges of desertification, flooding, other climatedriven, health and developmental problems confronting the country. According to him, the three key areas were identified during his chat with MSU President, David Wilson, and should henceforth be some of the areas of priority incoming scholars should undertake now and in the future.

He said: “With desertification, flooding and sorts of challenges that are climatedriven, with the uncertainties of climate and weather, we will be happy to have some of our scholars to go into that area. “The issues of public health are so obvious. Once there is population and in our own case, uncomfortably skyrocketing population.

“I am saying so because you know the challenges that go with it. The rate of population that is higher than GDP growth rate is never good for any nation. And if the provision for infrastructure and interventions cannot catch up with the increasing population it is a problem. “And in the case of public health it is very obvious; the challenges for public health are very obvious.

There are so many things associated with it. “Is it the issue of sanitation, of course, availability or otherwise of portable water? You can go on and of course the obvious public health challenges in terms of the diseases out there are uncountable.” Prof. Bogoro described Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as the master of very other thing saying: “We are in an era that science and technology, and innovation and cutting edge learning shape the world. “These are the areas we want our scholars from Nigeria to come and share the benefit of academic knowledge with a great research university of MSU quality.” Assistant Vice-President, International Affairs of MSU, Yacob Astatke who was optimistic PhD scholars from Nigeria would take the opportunity provided by TETFund to major on the areas outlined, said the university has close to fifty PhD scholars from the country at the moment. Recall that over year ago, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Morgan State University to enhance research and academic cooperation.

News

Plane crash: COAS, others paid ultimate price for peace, says Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers involved in air crash in Kaduna Friday paid the ultimate price for peace in the country. An Air force aircraft conveying the COAS and other top brass in the military and […]
News

Imo bars pensioners from Freedom Square over unpaid 30 months’ arrears

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

No fewer than 25 Imo pensioners were yesterday barricaded in, and locked up for more than five hours at the Freedom Square venue of their weekly meetings by alleged government agents. This is also as the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Chinasa Nwaneri allegedly seized the mobile device of a reporter from Darling FM […]
News

FAAN slashes workers’ salaries by 50%

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the underbelly of many of the aviation agencies, especially the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) as the agency can no longer meet its monthly N3 billion spent on salaries and wages. Consequently, the agency took the easy way out by slashing salaries of workers on grade levels 8 and […]

