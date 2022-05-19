TETFund pledges to produce globally-competitive graduates

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has vowed to ensure that tertiary institutions in the country begin to produce graduates with capacity to be globally competitive with necessary skills and innovation. Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made the vow at INNOVATEHUB in Abuja yesterday, said building an innovative technology solution in institutions would not only enable graduates to be selfemployed, but also provide the needed workspace for graduates through expertise. He said: “So we need to do things creatively, so that we can employ all our youths that are unemployed. We can fast track the process and also modernise the training programme that we have to bring them in tune with the needs of industry and the workplace.

“The message that we are spreading across ECOWAS countries is to make sure that Nigeria is the hub for innovation, and then we spread that message across Africa. Africa must become competitive; ultimately we have shown this in various spheres through our scholars, product when they go abroad has been able to show that we have a lot to contribute to the global knowledge and economy.

“Currently, Africa is contributing 0.5 to the global economy that cannot be something we should be proud about. We must change the narrative.” The founder and Managing Director, INNOVATE HUB, Prof, Gregory Ibe, explained that the organisation was a focal point for innovation startup incubation, technology transfer and skill impartation and helps to train professors in tertiary institutions through different programmes and initiatives to bring together brilliant minds and gifted hands from across board.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...