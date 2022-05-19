News

TETFund pledges to produce globally-competitive graduates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has vowed to ensure that tertiary institutions in the country begin to produce graduates with capacity to be globally competitive with necessary skills and innovation. Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made the vow at INNOVATEHUB in Abuja yesterday, said building an innovative technology solution in institutions would not only enable graduates to be selfemployed, but also provide the needed workspace for graduates through expertise. He said: “So we need to do things creatively, so that we can employ all our youths that are unemployed. We can fast track the process and also modernise the training programme that we have to bring them in tune with the needs of industry and the workplace.

“The message that we are spreading across ECOWAS countries is to make sure that Nigeria is the hub for innovation, and then we spread that message across Africa. Africa must become competitive; ultimately we have shown this in various spheres through our scholars, product when they go abroad has been able to show that we have a lot to contribute to the global knowledge and economy.

“Currently, Africa is contributing 0.5 to the global economy that cannot be something we should be proud about. We must change the narrative.” The founder and Managing Director, INNOVATE HUB, Prof, Gregory Ibe, explained that the organisation was a focal point for innovation startup incubation, technology transfer and skill impartation and helps to train professors in tertiary institutions through different programmes and initiatives to bring together brilliant minds and gifted hands from across board.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Let’s work together to deter coups in W’Africa, Osinbajo tells UK, EU, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for global cooperation against coups and other unconventional means of change of leadership in West Africa. Osinbajo made this call on Monday when he received on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa the United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford (MP) who was accompanied by the British High […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves N33.8bn for Aviation projects, N1.5bn for Customs vehicles

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N11.5bn for Sokoto road, UniAbuja contracts The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N33.8 billion for the execution of three contracts in the Ministry of Aviation. The Council, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa yesterday also approved the sum of N1, 554,200,000 for the purchase of […]
News Top Stories

Almajiri system fuelling banditry, kidnapping in Northern Nigeria –CAN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Imo State chapter has said the rising cases of banditry and kidnapping, especially in the North, were due to the Almajiri system which remains an unchecked phenomenon. This was even as the religious body raised concerns over government’s foot dragging in cautioning the consistent utterances by popular Islamic cleric, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica