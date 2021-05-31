TETFund raises alarm over fraudsters’ attempt to defraud 2m students 

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has raised the alarm over attempts by fraudsters to defraud two million unsuspecting Nigerian students by luring them to register for a fake grant purportedly given by the fund.

TETFund’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Abdulmumin Oniyangi, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, said the fraudulent information suggesting that the fund was giving out a grant of N20,000 to each Nigerian student, has been circulating on various platforms

While distancing the Fund from the claims, he said it was another attempt by the criminals to deceive Nigerian students and members of the public.

According to him, the fraudsters claimed the grant was part of TETFund’s 2021 budget to support the 2 million Nigerian students, and had urged students to register before registration closes on the 6th of June 2021.

The statement reads: “The Management of TETFund dissociates itself from the above claims as it is another of similar attempts by criminal elements to deceive, not only the students but the public as well, into falling prey into the hands of these faceless individuals.

“The Fund reiterates that student bursary has never been a part of its intervention activities and that the entire information is false and should be disregarded.

“TETFund however enjoins anyone with relevant information that could lead to the arrest of these criminal minded individuals to alert the Nigerian Police or reach out to the Fund on the following address: info @ TETFund.gov.ng.”

Oniyangi advised students and members of the public to be wary of the fraudulent website where the fake registration activities are taking place, with the address https://bit.ly/TETFUND-GRANTS.

Like this: Like Loading...