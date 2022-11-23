News

TETFund records N68bn shortfall, begins guideline review for funds disbursement

Despite recording a shortfall of N68 billion in its revenue collection for 2021 for use in its operations in the 2022 fiscal year, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has commenced the review of guidelines for disbursement of funds to beneficiary tertiary institutions in the country.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, who made the disclosure during a one day meeting with heads of beneficiary institutions yesterday in Abuja, said the revenue collection of the fund had dropped from N257 billion to N189 billion, thus the drop in revenue amounted to N68 billion. Echono however noted that the fund was able to move from the N189 billion in 2021 to over N300 billion in 2022, adding that the increase in collection was expected to increase disbursement to beneficiary institutions in 2023. He said: “Our collections yield to our disbursement to you. We received N257billion in 2021 to only N189 billion which is a deficit or N68 billion revenue and this has impacted on what you get from us.”

 

Our Reporters

