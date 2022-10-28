TETFund spends N7.879bn in COE Akwanga

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund) has spent N7, 879, 432,390 on intervention projects at the College of Education Akwanga, Nasarawa State, since its inception, according to the Minister of Environment, Muhammed Abdullahi. Abdullahi disclosed this yesterday while inaugurating three newly- completed TETFund projects at the college. He said the interventions were on infrastructure, academic staff development, and content, among others. According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to developing the education sector, hence the recent upward review of the 2 per cent education tax to 3 per cent. The minister said the Fund sponsored 108 lecturers from the college for Ph.D. degrees, and 179 for master’s degrees, in both foreign and local institutions totaling N799, 570,466.00, with 119 workers sponsored to attend conferences, totaling N150, 925,069:00.
