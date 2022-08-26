TETFund-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine ready for trial November

The COVID-19 vaccine project sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) would be ready for its first clinical trial in November. The project is a mega research grant intervention tagged “Accelerated Development of COVID-19 Vaccines Using Innovative Technological Approach,” was a collaborative effort involving cluster researchers from five different institutions to consolidate problem-solving research and promote innovation in Nigeria. It would be recalled that TETFund awarded a total of N1,250,000,000.00 distributed to four clusters of researchers.

One of the clusters, which is the Vaccine Production Cluster, got a total grant of N450 million. The Vaccine Production Cluster is made up of researchers from the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom; Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto; Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Jos; Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, LagosandNationalResearch Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria. Vice-Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Prof. Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, who led the team of researchers to brief the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono, on the progress so far, explained that they were able to make the break through the maximum support of the Fund.

He said: “TETFund believed in us and supported us to get to where we are now. That is why we have come to give a first-hand report on the progress made so far.” A presentation by Dr Bashir Muhammad Bello of Usman Danfodiyo University, noted that it has become a matter of urgency for Africa to join the rest of the world in the production of its own vaccine, as it was estimated that the continent currently imports 99 per cent of its vaccines and consumes 25 per cent of global vaccine supply. He explained that this gave rise to the team coming together to form a consortium and put up a strong proposal with which they approached TETFund for sponsorship, under its research and development intervention. His words: “We graciously got the support of TETFund not only in COVIC- 19 but also in Lassa fever and other infectious diseases because, whether we like it or not, diseases will continue to emerge and reemerge. They don’t have international boundaries and that is why they are called pandemic.

“That was when we realised that we really need to sit up. Those producing these vaccines abroad are mostly Nigerians, after all, so why can’t we do it here. That is why we decided to form a consortium and TETFund was magnanimous to release N225 million for the first tranche.” Responding, Echono lauded the team for the feat achieved within a time limit to make the country proud with the progress recorded in the vaccine production.

