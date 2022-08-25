TETFund sponsored COVID-19 vaccine ready for trial November

The COVID-19 vaccine project sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) would be ready for its first clinical trial in November this year.

The project is a mega research grant intervention tagged ‘Accelerated Development of COVID-19 Vaccines Using Innovative Technological Approach,’ was a collaborative effort involving cluster researchers from five different institutions to consolidate problem-solving research and promote innovation in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that TETFund awarded a total of N1, 250,000,000, distributed to four clusters of researchers. One of the clusters, which is the Vaccine Production Cluster, got a total grant of N450 million.

The Vaccine Production Cluster is made up of researchers from the National Veterinary Research Institute Vom, Usman Danfodiyo University Sokoto, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Jos, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research Lagos and National Research Institute for Chemical Technology, Zaria.

Vice Chancellor of Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, who led the team of researchers to brief the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc Sonny Echono on the progress so far, explained that they were able to make the breakthrough through the maximum support of the Fund.

He recalled how the COVIC-19 pandemic ravaged and unleashed untold hardship on humanity globally, noting that Nigeria was only saved by divine intervention, since the nation was not prepared for such eventuality.

