TETFund supports four agencies on medicine production

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed plans to provide research support funds for four public agencies led by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) for local production of medicines. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting on Institutionalisation of R&D in Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Sub-sector Thematic Group, said the NIPRD would collaborate with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan, to carry out research and production of phytomedicine. He said: “TETFund will be providing mega research support for some agencies; in a matter of days, maximum one or two weeks thereabouts, who knows even before the end of this week, I may be sitting with about four entities that have been identified.

FG: NIMC to increase digital identity enrolment to 2.5m monthly

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami , said he has directed the Management team of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure a 500 per cent increase in the number of monthly Citizens’ Digital Identity Enrolments- up from the current 500,000 monthly enrolments to 2.5million monthly enrolments. Pantami gave the […]
Politician tells Presidency: Address agitations, don’t persecute Igboho, Kanu,

The Presidency has been advised against persecuting Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho, but address their agitations and dialogue with them. This suggestion was made by Lagos politician and social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a statement in Lagos yesterday. The invasion and destruction of Sunday Igboho’s residence and property is condemnable, he said. “Sunday Igboho, […]
Kalu mourns demise of NECO boss, Obioma

  Former Governor of Abia and Chief Whip of the Senate has expressed  sadness over the demise of the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of National Examinations Council (NECO), Professor Godswill Obioma. Describing the demise of Obioma as a huge loss to the academia, the former governor acknowledged the contributions of the late Professor to […]

