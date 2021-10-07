TETFund supports four agencies on medicine production

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has disclosed plans to provide research support funds for four public agencies led by the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) for local production of medicines. Executive Secretary of TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, who disclosed this during a virtual meeting on Institutionalisation of R&D in Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Sub-sector Thematic Group, said the NIPRD would collaborate with the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria, Ibadan, to carry out research and production of phytomedicine. He said: “TETFund will be providing mega research support for some agencies; in a matter of days, maximum one or two weeks thereabouts, who knows even before the end of this week, I may be sitting with about four entities that have been identified.
