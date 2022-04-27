TETfund tackles politicians over basic education investment

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has criticised politicians for investing in roads and markets rather than in primary and secondary schools. Echono, who spoke in Abuja while receiving education correspondents, said if Nigeria could address its education problems, it would ultimately address the problem of unemployment, criminalities, hopelessness, and social vices, among others.

He said: “Tertiary, despite being my primary responsibility, I would tell you, is even the second priority to basic. We must invest so that every child in this country has at least an opportunity to learn how to read and write. “Once you have that solid foundation, you can begin to build on it, and tertiary education is at the apex of that building. At that point now you are investing; you are deciding to develop human capital in view to meeting a need within society, and that need can be met profitably. So, you begin to reap the reward of your education after tertiary education.”

