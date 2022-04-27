News

TETfund tackles politicians over basic education investment

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has criticised politicians for investing in roads and markets rather than in primary and secondary schools. Echono, who spoke in Abuja while receiving education correspondents, said if Nigeria could address its education problems, it would ultimately address the problem of unemployment, criminalities, hopelessness, and social vices, among others.

He said: “Tertiary, despite being my primary responsibility, I would tell you, is even the second priority to basic. We must invest so that every child in this country has at least an opportunity to learn how to read and write. “Once you have that solid foundation, you can begin to build on it, and tertiary education is at the apex of that building. At that point now you are investing; you are deciding to develop human capital in view to meeting a need within society, and that need can be met profitably. So, you begin to reap the reward of your education after tertiary education.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FIRS extends filing deadline for taxpayers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has granted one week extension deadline for companies filing their returns in a number of tax categories. FIRS’ statement issued yesterday by the Director, Communications and Liaison Department , Dr. Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad, quoted the Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, as saying that the gesture was in the spirit of the […]
News

US Appeals Court rejects Trump’s bid to withhold records on Capitol attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to withhold records from the House of Representatives probe of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying he had provided “no basis” for his request. “Former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President […]
News

Buhari recovered N1trn stolen funds – APC group

Posted on Author Reporter

…says FG plans to recover N5trn in evaded taxes Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has recovered over N1 trillion stolen funds since 2015, stated the All Progressives Congress (APC) Legacy Group. The group, which is a voluntary think-tank of the ruling party, also said under the Project Lighthouse of the present administration, it has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica