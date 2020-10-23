TETFund tasks army on defence research

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has called on the army to intensify research on defence, innovation and technology, with a view to better protect the citizenry.

Executive Secretary, TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, made the call while unveiling a 13-man Defence and Security Research and Development Subcommittee to lead efforts on collaborative research in defence and operations.

According to him, warfare, which was carried out in the field in times past, has gone digital and nuclear, adding that in the 21st century, the defence and military sectors of any nation must inject innovation perfected through research and development to build a formidable force.

In his words:”Today, unlike what we would have thought about immediately post-independence, we saw the military by the colours of the uniform they wore and the beautiful berets, but I tell you contemporary military is known and associated with contemporary innovations.”

Chairman of the TETFund Research and Development Standing Committee, Prof. Njiddah Gadzama, who described the army as a special group, said no country has made it without strong research and development component of the government.

He solicited the support of the military in helping the standing committee made up of 160 members actualise the vision of establishing a national research foundation which he stressed would be of tremendous benefit to the military.

Gadzama further disclosed that besides the military, the committee had 12 more research groups, including agriculture, environmental resources, medicine, pharmaceuticals, ICT, digital economy, petroleum resources, solid mineral and mining, industrialisation, engineering technology and material science, infrastructural development, education, energy, governance, social development and internal security.

