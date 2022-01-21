TETFund tasks polytechnics, CoEs on innovation, skills devt

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has urged polytechnics and Colleges of Education to boost their academic programmes to help the country achieve rapid development. The Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who made the call at a capacity building workshop for heads of selected institutions and staff of TETFund Centres of Excellence on Tuesday in Abuja, also urged the Centres of Excellence in the polytechnics to focus on skills development, entrepreneurship and startups. He said: “For the polytechnics, the centres of excellence are to focus on skills development and support entrepreneurship, startups. In areas of competitive advantage and you know that skills development is central, it is fundamental.”

