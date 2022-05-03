TETFund to engender agric revolution in Nigeria

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed readiness to partner with the Federal University of Vicosa (UFV), Brazil and other relevant agencies to consolidate the Agricultural Research and Innovation Fellowship for Africa (ARIFA) partnership platform.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr. Sonny Echono, disclosed this at the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) TETFund, and UFV first ARIFA Symposium held in Vicosa, Brazil.

The theme of the symposium is “Pedagogic Retooling Strategy for Africa’s Agricultural Research and Innovation System: Lessons from Brazil.”

Echono, who noted that Nigeria’s partnership with Brazil in agriculture is a huge benefit that would help to improve research framework and retool the research infrastructure available in Nigeria, expressed optimism that the partnership offer would allow Nigeria attain some level of self-reliance in innovation and technology.

While stressing that it was not enough to produce many Graduate Cohort Compacts without replicating the acquired knowledge locally, Echono noted that the agency was focusing on those graduates, who would practice commercial agriculture.

He said: “The attempt is to imbibe the culture of excellence and see how to replicate it at home. We are engaging Visoca and other eight universities for transfer of knowledge. “Despite all the gaps and challenges we must pull through and appreciate Visoca for assisting Africa.”

However, the Ambassador of Nigeria in Brazil, Prof. Mohammad Makarfi, said the symposium and the partnership would go a long way in benefitting Nigeria government as it meets President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda, which is anchored on ensuring food security.

Markafi further added that President Buhari’s agenda on food security could be achieved through deployment of science and technology in agricultural research.

He stated: “Deployment of science and technology on agricultural research will enhance production of rice and other agro-food, and reduce importation of food in the country.

“We want our participants, especially those who are studying to gain knowledge, acquire skills and come home to localise and deploy such profitably. “We want to match academic performance with the economic needs of our country so as to achieve food security and sustainability.

