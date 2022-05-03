Education

TETFund to engender agric revolution in Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has expressed readiness to partner with the Federal University of Vicosa (UFV), Brazil and other relevant agencies to consolidate the Agricultural Research and Innovation Fellowship for Africa (ARIFA) partnership platform.

 

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Mr. Sonny Echono, disclosed this at the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) TETFund, and UFV first ARIFA Symposium held in Vicosa, Brazil.

 

The theme of the symposium is “Pedagogic Retooling Strategy for Africa’s Agricultural Research and Innovation System: Lessons from Brazil.”

 

Echono, who noted that Nigeria’s partnership with Brazil in agriculture is a huge benefit that would help to improve research framework and retool the research infrastructure available in Nigeria, expressed optimism that the partnership offer would allow Nigeria attain some level of self-reliance in innovation and technology.

 

While stressing that it was not enough to produce many Graduate Cohort Compacts without replicating the acquired knowledge locally, Echono noted that the agency was focusing on those graduates, who would practice commercial agriculture.

 

He said: “The attempt is to imbibe the culture of excellence and see how to replicate it at home. We are engaging Visoca  and other eight universities for transfer of knowledge. “Despite all the gaps and challenges we must pull through and appreciate Visoca for assisting Africa.”

 

However, the Ambassador of Nigeria in Brazil, Prof. Mohammad Makarfi, said the symposium and the partnership would go a long way in benefitting Nigeria government as it meets President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda, which is anchored on ensuring food security.

Markafi further added that President Buhari’s agenda on food security could be achieved through deployment of science and technology in agricultural research.

 

He stated: “Deployment of science and technology on agricultural research will enhance production of rice and other agro-food, and reduce importation of food in the country.

 

“We want our participants, especially those who are studying to gain knowledge, acquire skills and come home to localise and deploy such profitably. “We want to match academic performance with the economic needs of our country so as to achieve food security and sustainability.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Plateau varsity VC to lecturers: We don’t operate IPPS, so don’t join strike

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Vice Chancellor of the Plateau State University, Bokkos, Professor Yohanna Izam has pleaded with the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), chapter of the institution not to join the nationwide strike since the school does not operate the contentious Integrated Personnel Payroll information System (IPPIS). He described the national ASUU strike […]
Education

Strikes ensnare varsity education

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…SSANU, NASU threaten to cripple system Govt should release N30bn for earned allowances – JAC STRIKE While the anxiety among stakeholders over the one-month strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is yet to subside, the nonteaching staff unions (NASU and SSANU) have, again, threatened to cripple the university system   Again, the nation’s […]
Education

13 Nigerian varsities get NCC’s N173m research grant

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja Thirteen Nigerian universities have grabbed the 2021 Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Information Communications Technology (ICT) based research grant, worth over N173 million. This was as it also awarded N60 million endowment of Professorial Chairs to University of Port Harcourt, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, and Federal University of Technology, Minna. The NCC’s Executive Vice […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica