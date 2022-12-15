TETFund to replicate innovation hubs in tertiary institutions

The Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has said the Fund was working towards replicating innovation hub projects in public universities and other higher institutions in the country. Echono, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja at the opening of TETFund Alliance for Innovative Research (TETFAIR) initiative, said the programme was put in place in collaboration with Innov8 Technology Hub with the aim of institutionalising Research and Development (R&D) in the country.

According to him, the initiative was also aimed at providing solutions to identified challenges based on strategic needs and national priorities in areas such as agriculture and food technology; environment, energy and circular economy; health and accessibility: Information Communication Technology; security; transportation, aviation, shipping, among others. He said: “The TETFAIR programme is being conducted by TETFund in collaboration with Innov8 Technology Hub, a firm championing the advancement of science and technology education in Nigeria.

