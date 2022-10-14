News

TETFund trains 17,000 academic staff on ICT

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

No fewer than 17,000 academic staff drawn from various Institutions have been trained on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund within the last two years.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, who made this known at Asset Declaration, Security and Fraud Detection Awareness Workshop/TETFund SERVICOM Week held in Abuja, further disclosed that the Fund has also trained 37,000 academic staff and sponsored 98,000 others to attend workshops and conferences.

He said: “Since the signing of the TETFund Act of 2011 into law by Mr. President the impact of the Fund has been felt by all our stakeholders as is evident through the magnitude of projects and programmes for both infrastructure and human capacity development of all academic staff of the public tertiary institutions.

“It is something we are very proud of. If you go to our campuses across the country in our beneficiary tertiary institutions, the TETFund logo has become so synonymous with many of the physical structures that we have. If you notice, even when unions are agitating they never mention TETFund as part of their problem because we have been able to train 37,000 of them.

“98,000 academic and non-academic staff of our tertiary institutions have been sponsored to attend conferences and workshops all over the globe in addition to the 37, 000 that have acquired masters and PhDs through the intervention of TETFund.”

 

