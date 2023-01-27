TETFund uncovers new plots to malign leadership of the Fund 

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said they were new plots by certain individuals and groups to malign it’s leadership and disrupt its activities over the firm determination not to succumb to frivolous requests grossly in violation of the agency’s mandate.

TETFund’s Ag. Director, Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi in a statement signed on behalf of the Executive Secretary, noted that it was uncovered that the individuals and groups who seek all forms of unholy sponsorship, support and patronage from the Fund have in continuation of their campaign of calumny resorted to carrying out demonstrations and writing of frivolous petitions against the Executive Secretary, over his continued stand not to compromise his office.

The statement partly reads: “While the schemes of these individuals and groups are not unexpected, as they have become almost traditional, it is important to call the attention of our esteemed stakeholders and the general to avoid attendant distractions that may arise.

“The Management of TETFund is cognizant of the increasing confidence being reposed on the Fund by critical stakeholders and indeed the general public, as a result of the impactful reforms introduced in the past year to enhance greater efficiency and quality service delivery; and would not under any circumstance betray public trust.”

