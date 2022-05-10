TETFund: Varsities to get N642m, poly N396m, CoEs N447m each

Regina Otokpa Abuja In line with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) approved guidelines, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N292.6 billion for tertiary institutions from which each public university will be given N642,848,138.00 each. Each polytechnic will get N396,780,086.00, with each College of Education receiving N447,758,804.00. Addressing heads of tertiary institutions yesterday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, noted a sharp drop in the amount of the money disbursed in 2022 when compared to what was disbursed in the previous year. In 2021 the financial disbursement approved by Buhari was N906 million for each university, while N628 million was allocated to each polytechnic and College of Education. He, however, said they were indications there might be a rise in financial allocation next year due to the hike in education tax from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent, even as he charged the beneficiary institutions to fasten the construction work on their projects in order to avoid being cut up with rising inflation. He said: “The enormous task of repositioning the tertiary education sector for sustained relevance is a collective one, and it requires that we work in harmony and synergy to achieve the desired national objective through a robust and high-quality higher education sector. “This synergy, which is the aggregation of multiple resources that provide greater value, cooperation and teamwork will require that we bring onboard our collective experiences and expertise towards finding solutions to specific national problems and goals.”

