TETFund: Varsities to get N642m, poly N396m, CoEs N447m each

Regina Otokpa Abuja In line with Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) approved guidelines, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N292.6 billion for tertiary institutions from which each public university will be given N642,848,138.00 each. Each polytechnic will get N396,780,086.00, with each College of Education receiving N447,758,804.00. Addressing heads of tertiary institutions yesterday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, noted a sharp drop in the amount of the money disbursed in 2022 when compared to what was disbursed in the previous year. In 2021 the financial disbursement approved by Buhari was N906 million for each university, while N628 million was allocated to each polytechnic and College of Education. He, however, said they were indications there might be a rise in financial allocation next year due to the hike in education tax from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent, even as he charged the beneficiary institutions to fasten the construction work on their projects in order to avoid being cut up with rising inflation. He said: “The enormous task of repositioning the tertiary education sector for sustained relevance is a collective one, and it requires that we work in harmony and synergy to achieve the desired national objective through a robust and high-quality higher education sector. “This synergy, which is the aggregation of multiple resources that provide greater value, cooperation and teamwork will require that we bring onboard our collective experiences and expertise towards finding solutions to specific national problems and goals.”
Related Articles
PEF(M)B: Coalition clears Bobboi of nepotism allegations, lauds ES for transparent leadership
The Coalition of Human Rights Groups in Nigeria (CHRGN) has absolved the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Equalization (Management) Board, Ahmed A. Bobboi of allegations of nepotism. The coalition noted that Bobboi has displayed an unalloyed commitment to achieving the mandate of the agency through the introduction of policies that promotes transparency and accountability. It said it […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Apprentice, 27, defiles 10-year-old girl
Police have arrested a 27-year-old man, Inalegwu Ochekwu, of Otukpo town in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl, Franca. The incident occurred on Saturday. Franca told journalists that Ochekwu defiled her when she was sent to look for her sister. The suspect is said to be an […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Banks issue new conditions of service to staff
…step up cost cutting measures In order to keep maintaining resilience in the face of the lingering COVID-19 crisis, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country have started issu- ing new conditions of service to their staff as part of fresh measures to cut costs, New Telegraph has learnt. Industry sources told our […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)