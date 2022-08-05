News

TETFund’s operational revenue declines by N60bn

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has said that there is an over N60 billion decline in revenue available for its operations. Executive Secretary of the fund, Sonny Echono, who mad this known yesterday in Abuja when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services led by Hon. Aminu Suleiman, paid an oversight visit to the fund, regretted that from 2017 to date, last year’s collection, which was what the fund used to operate this year, dropped to N189 billion.

He said: “We witnessed a steady rise in collections under the education tax, but unfortunately, last year, for 2021 there was a sharp drop and that left us in a very dangerous position. “For example, as I said, from N154 billion in 2017, the tax collection rose steadily to N257 billion over the years so by 2020, we’ve got N257 billion, but unfortunately, last year’s collection, which is what we use to operate this year, droppe sharply to N189 billion. “So over N60 billion drop revenue or resources available to TETfund and the way we operate, 2021 collections are used for 2022 operations.”

The TETFund boss, however, said that given Mr President’s commitment on increased funding for education, and with the usual support of the National Assembly, the tax rate last year was increased from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent. “But the target is that before the end of this administration, it will increase to three per cent, which is a commitment that the President has already given in writing to the Global Partnership for Education.” Echono further commended the level of support and cooperation the fund has enjoyed from the committee and the National Assembly, while seeking its support in effecting the amendment of the fund. “This is a major area that will be seeking the support of the National Assembly in terms of legislation.

 

