News

Texas abortion: Doctor sued in first known challenges of new law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Texas doctor who admitted to breaking the state’s new abortion legislation has been sued, in what could be a test of how lawful the mandate is.

Writing for the Washington Post, Alan Braid said he had carried out a termination on a woman who was in the early stages of her pregnancy but “beyond the state’s new limit”.

Former lawyers in Arkansas and Illinois filed lawsuits against him on Monday, reports the BBC.

The new legislation bans abortions from as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law came into effect on September 1, giving any individual – from Texas or elsewhere – the right to sue doctors who perform an abortion past the six-week point. However it does not allow the women who get the procedure to be sued.

The law bans terminations after the detection of what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat, something medical authorities say is misleading.

Dr Braid, who has been practising medicine for nearly 50 years, wrote in an opinion column published on the weekend: “I acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences – but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” he wrote.

Oscar Stilley, a former lawyer in Arkansas who is serving a 15-year federal conviction for tax fraud in home confinement, said he had decided to file the lawsuit after reading Dr Braid’s opinion piece. He said he was not opposed to abortion but sued to force a court to test the legality of the new legislation.

In an interview with Reuters news agency, he said the new restrictions violate women’s constitutional rights.

A second lawsuit was filed by Felipe Gomez, from Illinois, who described himself as a “Pro Choice Plaintiff” in the suit and claimed the law was “illegal as written and as applied”.

Dr Braid has not commented on the lawsuits, the first known legal challenges to the law which is one of the most restrictive in the country.

The “Heartbeat Act” was signed into law by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in May. It took effect after the Supreme Court did not respond to an emergency appeal by abortion providers.

Earlier this month, the US justice department filed an emergency motion, seeking to block enforcement of the law while it pursues legal action.

Abortion providers say the law is at odds with the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v Wade, under which US women have the right to an abortion until a foetus is viable – that is, able to survive outside the womb. This is usually between 22 and 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

The law enforces its ban with an uncommon approach: it empowers any private citizen to sue anyone who “aids and abets” an illegal abortion.

People who successfully sue under the Texas law will be awarded at least $10,000 (£7,200), in addition to any legal fees incurred.

Critics, like the American Civil Liberties Union, have said this leaves the responsibility for enforcing it on individuals, rather than local or state officials, and could give rise to abortion “bounty hunters”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: We guarantee informants’ confidentiality –DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has enjoined members of the public to volunteer useful information to help on-going operations across theatres, assuring of utmost confidentiality. Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, gave the undertaking, yesterday, at an operational briefing held at the DHQ in Abuja. “On who gives us information, we receive limited extent […]
News

Duplicated projects: We’ve contrary position, says DG, Budget Office

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Following a report by the public finance transparency advocacy firm, BudgIT, alleging that projects have been duplicated in the 2021 budget, the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) has stated otherwise in a short SMS reply to New Telegraph. The advocacy firm had explained in a report that the 2021 budget was riddled with 316 […]
News

Reps ask FG to save 33 flooded Delta communities

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has asked the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management to urgently intervene in the more than 33 flooded Ndokwa communities in Delta State. It also directed the Ecological Fund Office to conduct an environmental survey with a view to addressing the excessive flooding witnessed in these Ndokwa communities. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica