News

Texas abortion: Judge temporarily blocks enforcement of law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a controversial new law in Texas that effectively bans women from having an abortion in the state.

US District Judge Robert Pitman granted a request by the Biden administration to prevent any enforcement of the law while its legality is being challenged.

The law was put forward and approved by Republican lawmakers in Texas, reports the BBC.

The White House called the judge’s ruling “an important step” to restoring Texas women’s constitutional rights.

Judge Pitman, of Austin, wrote in an 113-page opinion that, from the moment the law came into effect on September 1, “women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution”.

“That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this Court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right.”

This is the first legal setback for Texas since the law was implemented, and state officials are expected to appeal Judge Pitman’s ruling.

The Biden administration took legal action after the conservative-majority Supreme Court declined to prevent Texas from enacting the law. The justice department filed an emergency motion to block enforcement of the law while it pursues legal action.

Democrat President Joe Biden has described the law as an “unprecedented assault” on women’s rights, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott has defended it, saying: “The most precious freedom is life itself.”

The “Heartbeat Act” bans terminations after the detection of what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat, something medical authorities say is misleading. This effectively bans abortions from as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, at a time when most women will not be aware they are pregnant.

The law also gives any individual – from Texas or elsewhere – the right to sue doctors who perform an abortion past the six-week point. However it does not allow the women who get the procedure to be sued.

One doctor who admitted breaking the state’s new abortion legislation has already been sued.

Writing for the Washington Post, Dr Alan Braid said he “acted because I had a duty of care to this patient, as I do for all patients, and because she has a fundamental right to receive this care.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences – but I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested,” he wrote.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Osun directs reopening of schools January 18

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State government has directed teachers in private and public schools to resume January 11. A statement made available to newsmen by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Kehinde Olaniyan, also stated that pupils and students would resume January 18 for continuation of first term. The state had ordered closure of schools to curb […]
News

BREAKING : Governor Tambuwal congratulates Sukubo, donates vehicle to Nigerian Youth Organisations.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has congratulated the President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo over his legal victory and the harmonisation of the leadership of the nation’s apex youth organisation. Governor Tambuwal spoke in Sokoto while hosting the leadership of the Council from across, alongside leaders […]
News

Cocoa House elevator accident: We have commenced investigations –JMG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the death on Wednesday morning of one of employee and injuries sustained by three others, the company handling installation of an elevator that fell at the popular Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan, JMG Limited, yesterday declared that it has commenced investigation into the accident. The old elevator, which was to be replaced with a new […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica