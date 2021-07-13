News

Texas Democrats flee state to block Republican voting law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Democrats in the Texas legislature have left their state en masse in an effort to prevent Republicans there from passing a law to tighten voting rules.

The move will temporarily paralyse the state’s House of Representatives, which requires at least two-thirds of lawmakers be present for a vote, reports the BBC.

At least 50 House Democrats boarded two private jets from Austin to Washington DC on Monday.

The move comes amid a wave of voting restrictions in Republican-led states.

An important first vote on the sweeping voting legislation proposed by Texas Republicans was planned for later this week.

The bill would outlaw 24-hour polling places and drive-through voting, ban ballot drop boxes and expand the authority of partisan poll watchers.

The House lawmakers took off on Monday afternoon – the first time since 2003 that state Democrats have left Texas to break quorum.

Speaking to reporters as they landed in Washington DC, the Texas Democrats said they would not return until the 30-day special session had ended next month.

Top Texas Democrat Chris Turner said in a statement: “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol. We are living on borrowed time in Texas.”

The fleeing lawmakers do so under threat of arrest. Under Texas law, legislators can be legally compelled to return to the state capital in Austin.

In response to the exodus, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican, said in a statement that the House would use “every available resource” to secure a quorum.

The Democrats’ action also hopes to put pressure on Washington lawmakers and US President Joe Biden, who is facing calls from activists to do more at the federal level to protect voting rights. Biden, a Democrat, is scheduled to deliver a major speech on the issue on Tuesday, in Philadelphia.

This marks the second time in six weeks that Texas Democrats have used a walk-out as a delay tactic.

In May, state Democrats left the state House hours before the regular legislative session ended. Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, called the current 30-day special session in response.

But with Republicans in control of both the Texas House and Senate, Democrats’ options are limited. If they do remain outside the state for the duration of the current special session, Governor Abbott can simply call a new one.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kidnappers, robbers escape from police custody

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

…policemen arrested, to face orderly room trial in Edo Hundreds of suspected kidnappers and armed robbers have escaped from the cell of the Edo State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID). Already, all the policemen on duty within the SCIID and others on security duty have been arrested and detained on the orders of the […]
News

Carlo Rinomato To Commemorate World HIV/AIDS Day With Concert

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Carlo Rinomato has announced that his brand CARLO RINOMATO Made In Italy will host a musical concert in recognition of World AIDS Day, December 1st 2021. The event is being planned in a bid to engage and start up a conversation on HIV/AIDS. Rinomato told our correspondent that they intend to utilize the power of […]
News

Buhari seeks Senate confirmation for NHRC Chair, members

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Salamatu Suleiman, as Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Buhari also sought the red chamber’s nod for 15 others including Mrs.Beatrice JD. Agba and Mr Soni Daniel, among others as members. Buhari, according to a letter read on the floor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica