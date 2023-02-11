Textile tradition is very rich in Nigeria – Layiwola

Peju Layiwola is an art historian, visual artist, and professor of Art and Art history at the University of Lagos. She works in a variety of media and genres. She spoke with CALEB ONWE on the recent Art of Friendship/ Workshop project in Abuja, which focused on relationships between Nigeria and Israel, her Indigo Reimagined exhibitions, which echoe still resonates, her clothing line and other issues

What is the Art of Friendship/ workshop project all about?

Art of Friendship is collaboration between two artists, brought together by the Israeli Embassy to share ideas, strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is also to foster relationships between them. It is an amazing programme to bring two artists from different cultures and backgrounds, to share and work together and produce work that speaks about humanity.

How would you describe the experience so far, and the reactions of the people visiting the event?

The experience in the project has been amazing, because people feel that it is difficult to bring artists from different cultural backgrounds together. It is amazing that we can think and work as one. Art in itself is a non verbal language, it is a means of communication, it is universal, and so we can connect at different levels. And of course, Israel and Nigeria are very similar in many cultural traditions. So we can both relate and share in different fronts. People are amazed that we can work together on the same panel. I think the outcome will be very fascinating.

How can this kind of forum be sustained in order to create synergy in the art community, between artists and the society, especially achieving global peace and friendship?

This forum can be sustained when people are aware. The structure of this collaboration is that we are working together and there will be an outcome. It is charity, the works are going to be auctioned and the money used for charity, which I think is the extension of this friendship and love.

It is so important that this is happening, and is fostered by Israeli Embassy, and it is an example for others to emulate. So it is a message to others as well. We are asking that other cultural institutions and embassies can foster this type of relationships between artists.

You finally launched your clothing line last year. How has the journey been for you?

The clothing line I launched has been amazing and for me it is important that we started with exhibitions and moved into other things like a book form. The clothing line just shows the potential for art to adapt and recreate itself and also regenerate and become something that ordinarily is not seen. But it somehow turned out to be something very enduring. That project started around 2019 with Indigo Reimagined Exhibitions, it has several layers with different publics. Publics in the sense that it has fashion entrepreneurs, it has the book that speaks to the academic population, and it has the clothing line for everybody. So in that sense, it was all embracing and inclusive, and that was the strength of that project.

Are we expecting a major solo exhibition soon from you, following your last outing with Indigo Reimagined in 2019?

This year I plan to extend the ideas that I expressed in 2019 and is going to be in Lagos. I am working towards that. It is going to be a much bigger show.

Years after, echoes from Indigo Reimagined Exhibitions is yet to fade. What do you think is responsible for the success?

First of all, the textile tradition is very rich in Nigeria. We have very rich appreciation of textile where people like to dress and celebrate the way we appear in public. We look at cloth as a second skin and liken it to relationships with people. I also think it was the way and manner the work was presented. It showed that there was multifaceted, very multi – layered approach to engaging with textile.

The process of production is as important as the work itself. So the emphasis is not on the work, but also the back story of clothes that actually create that cloth. And all that go with it in terms of gender relations, because women are very involved in textile work, in communal spread, working in groups, these are the things we want to foster. Also, bringing to the front burner our indigenous knowledge system, so that we can understand that this textile is just an aspect of the general knowledge systems that overlaps in making the black soap. Taking out one and leaving the other does not allow the appreciation of the holistic value of the indigenous knowledge system. I think that is part of the enduring nature of the project and you can take it from different directions, for example, one of the works of poetry of Ibadan, because Ibadan was a very important centre for dyeing. It is not just about textile, but about other aspects of arts that connect with that materiality that we are talking about in terms of textile.

How do you manage to navigate successfully through your work as a lecturer and also as a practicing artist?

It is very difficult and I keep telling people that I run two careers, as an art historian and a visual artist and there are many things to add, like being an administrator in the university, running a centre for art – teaching and art mentorship, family life. But somehow, you have to manage your time very well. And you know that women are also good at multi tasking, so I do a lot of those things and burn my mid night candle, so that I gain more time as much as possible. And at the end of the day, when you see the results, you are happy.

What is your advice to young people who look up to you for inspiration?

The young people should remain focused, because there is no easy route to ply, but it is easier for them because of technology and also they have mentors ahead of them. When we started we didn’t have those who would have been there for us as role models. So they are luckier than we were. When they have focus and passion, the sky will be their limit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...